Winter storm watch in effect for:

Espanola – Killarney

Manitoulin Island

Potential winter storm late Tuesday into Wednesday.

The calendar may say April, but significant amounts of snow and blowing snow are possible from Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday courtesy of a Colorado low.

Snow will begin Tuesday afternoon and intensify later in the day. There is also a threat for several hours of freezing rain and ice pellets Tuesday night for areas near and east of Georgian Bay.

Total snowfall accumulations of 15 to 25 cm are possible in some areas by the time the snow tapers off Wednesday afternoon. Blowing snow significantly reducing visibility is possible as well, especially late Tuesday night into Wednesday due to gusty north winds to 60 km/h.

There is still considerable uncertainty regarding the exact track and intensity of this storm system. Even a small shift in the track of the low pressure system could have a large impact on snowfall amounts. Warnings may be required as the event draws nearer.

Winter storm watches are issued when multiple types of severe winter weather are expected to occur together.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.cpio-tempetes-ospc-storms.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.