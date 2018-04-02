Man in hospital following interaction with Sudbury Police

This evening, Sunday, April 1, 2018, around 6:30 p.m. Greater Sudbury Police responded to a Weapons Complaint involving an individual at the Greater Sudbury Transit Terminal located downtown at 9 Elm Street in Greater Sudbury.

Upon arrival, the Officer engaged with the aggressive man and subsequently applied a force that resulted in injuries requiring the man to be transported to the hospital. The man remains in hospital.

The Special Investigations Unit has invoked its mandate and as per the Police Services Act we are prohibited from releasing any additional information regarding the incident.

Any inquiries are to be directed to the Special Investigations Unit.

The Greater Sudbury Transit Terminal downtown is closed for the time being, however, buses are still running. Elm Street is still open to traffic. Buses will be picking up and dropping off passengers on Elm Street until the Transit Terminal is reopened.