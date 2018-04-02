It is with great sadness that the family of Gordon Frederick Robin Lewis announce his unexpected passing on March 30, 2018, at the age of 51. Gord is survived by his soulmate Michal, his children Alexandria and Tyler Lewis, his parents George (predeceased) and Mona Lewis, his brothers George (predeceased), Kevin (Cheryl), Darin (predeceased), sister Delrene Lewis (George) and nieces and nephews. Gord was a dedicated family man who committed his life to his wife and children. He had a passion for drawing and writing love letters, expressing his innermost hearts desire to the woman of his dreams. He had a strong love for animals and deeply mourned the loss of Buddy and Lexis, two of his and the family’s best friends. He will be deeply missed by his four current furry friends Rasha, Kiya, Misty and Juno. Gord loved to make the kids laugh. He knew it was ok to be a little goofy with your kids. He also knew life was to be lived and experienced. He never hesitated to jump in the car to visit his parents in southern Ontario and he was always there when they needed him. Gord was always there for his children with a kind word, good advice and a gentle hug. Gord led with his heart through life. He loved completely, committed absolutely, and supported without question. He will be forever missed and forever remembered as a great son and brother, an amazing father to his children and a great friend to many but to Michal he was the love of her life, her rock, confidante and whole world. A memorial service will be held at the Island Funeral Home on Friday, April 6, 2018. Visitation from 1-2 pm. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home at 2 pm