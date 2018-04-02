Ella Baker passed away peacefully in Hospice Care on Wednesday, March 28, 2018 in her 88th year. During her 87 years, Ella was blessed with 49 years of marriage to her best friend Ken, After 24 years apart, they have been reunited. Ella and Ken worked together for years, first on the farm, then in their sheep shearing operation, and enjoyed many travelling adventures. Ella valued celebrations with her family, and prided herself on helping out when she was able. Her family and friends will forever cherish the quilts, knitting and crocheting she made for them and the times together playing cards and games. Thank you Mom and Grandma, for the wonderful memories, your strong-willed, fiesty and independent spirit will continue to unite our family and be forever cherished. Loved mother of Bea (Jim) Lee, Russ (Diane )Baker, Elsie (Sandy) McDougall, Gloria (Harold) Byne. Proud grandmother of 14 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, 10 great-great-grandchildren. Ella will be missed as well by her daughter in law Karen Baker. Predeceased by her husband Ken, sons Jim and Ken Jr, and parents Benson and Amy (Robinson) Crawford. A graveside service will be held on Monday May 14, 2018 at 1 pm at Gordon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Strawberry Point Christian Camp as expressions of sympathy and may be made through www.simpsonfuneralhome.ca.