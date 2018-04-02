It is with a heavy heart we announce the passing of David John Montgomery. Dave passed away March 29, 2018 at Mindemoya Hospital with his family by his side. Dave was born and raised in Hamilton, Ont, moving to Manitoulin in January 1989 when he took over Bridal Veil Esso. Dave leaves behind his wife Sharon and stepchildren, Debbie Graham (Brad), Becky Mercer (Jim), Bill Kupchanko (Colleen), and his brother Blair (Joanne). He had ten step-grandchildren with 17 step-great-grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews in Southern Ontario. Predeceased by his parents, Audrey and Bill Montgomery, and his brother Michael. There will be a celebration of life at the Mindemoya Missionary Church April 9, 2018, 11 am with a light lunch to follow. Donations may be made to Mindemoya Hospital Auxiliary. “Say not in grief that he is no more, but live in thankfulness that he was.”