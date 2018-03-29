Weather statement: Up to 20 cm of snow possible for Saturday

Special weather statement in effect for:

Blind River – Thessalon

Espanola – Killarney

Manitoulin Island

Significant snowfall on tap for Saturday.

A low pressure system will develop over the United States on Friday and will track across northeastern Ontario on Saturday. The system is expected to bring significant snowfall amounts to the regions with totals in the 10 to 20 cm range. Strong northwest winds could also give local blowing snow later in the day.

There is still uncertainty in the intensity and track of the system.

Environment Canada will continue to monitor the situation and warnings may be issued if necessary.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.cpio-tempetes-ospc-storms.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.