Police respond to supposed ‘kill list’ at St Charles College

The Greater Sudbury Police Service is working in collaboration with the Sudbury Catholic District School Board and St. Charles College to address the recent concerns of a supposed threat at the school today, Thursday, March 29, 2018. The supposed threat circulating social media was in relation to a “kill list” and potential shooting in the school during mass.

We would like to take the opportunity to address some of the speculations that have been posted on social media and hopefully reassure staff, students and parents. The Greater Sudbury Police Service and the Sudbury Catholic District School Board take these types of matters very seriously and Officers have been investigating the matter in order to determine its validity.

No physical evidence of a “kill list” was ever located by the school administration.

Officers attended the residence of the young man and spoke with him and his guardian. The young man and his guardian indicated that he does not have access to a firearm. The young man also indicated that he was unaware of the recent social media activity surrounding him. He stated that he had no intention of attending St. Charles College today and that he had no intention of shooting anyone.

There will be a Police presence at St. Charles College throughout the day today as a precaution and in order to ensure that staff and students feel safe.