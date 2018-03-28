Providence Bay News and Notes – March 28-18

The Annual Bradley McAllister Memorial Hockey Tournament was another great success. Stick tap to organizers and volunteers that made it happen. The M’Chigeeng team beat out the Refills for the 45ers Division. The Beavers won the Ladies division. The Sportsman B Division was won by the Karns team over Gore Bay. The Sportsman A Division was the Pearson Team beating out the Stewart team. Congratulations to all!

Get well wishes are being sent out to Sherry McFarlane (nee Anderson) of Elliot Lake who was having angioplasty. We’re hoping for a speedy recovery for you so that you can return to your summer home in Providence Bay.

One of the undeniable signs of spring is the appearance of potholes in the roads. The weather that is so coveted for making maple syrup is the same weather that is responsible for the buckling and dips in local roadways. Be careful on roads and keep an eye out for all the deer that seem to be on the move and are looking very healthy and seem to have survived the winter well. The daytime thaw and nighttime freeze is perfect weather to get the sap running again after the recent cold spell.

The Providence Bay/Spring Bay Lions Club Spaghetti Dinner was held on Tuesday night along with the monthly twilight club euchre tournament. We’ll update you on the results of these events next week.

Happy Anniversary wishes go out to Don and Naida Prescott, former owners of local eatery Prescott’s Restaurant.

Easter has sprung up on us quickly this year. Good Friday is this Friday coming. Make sure you plan any shopping or any other errands, because many local establishments will be on holiday hours. Easter Sunday also happens to fall on April Fool’s Day. We’d love to hear about any great pranks that are pulled.

The community is looking forward to the grand opening of Manitoulin Meat Boss in the former location of Papa’s Meats. TJ McDermid is currently renovating and hoping to open this local meat shop again. They look forward to providing a high standard of services and are welcoming suggestions. We’ll let you know once they post their grand opening date, or you can follow their progress on Facebook at: Manitoulin Meat Boss.

