Location of bridge between two towns invites double trouble

To the Expositor:

Infrastructure neglected by Tehkummah Township and Assiginack Township.

Firstly, I compliment Andy Bowerman on his excellent letter in The Expositor March 14 (‘Norisle preoccupation detracts from real issues facing the town,’ Page 4).

The Rogers Creek Bridge was temporarily closed June 6, 2015. It has been used for more than a century and as noted by Andy, “the Lakeshore Road was the route from South Baymouth to Manitowaning in the early years.” The wooden bridge was reinforced with steel girders in 1974 by Tehkummah Township under the supervision of Jerry McGillis. So, the repair lasted 41 years!

Since the bridge’s closure, nothing has been done!

Unfortunately, since the bridge is on the boundary line between Tehkummah and Assiginack, two councils are involved: therefore, double trouble!

Replacement of the bridge by Lessard Welding was recommended by Tulloch Engineering on January 25, 2016, but nothing was done about it!

Finally, at present Tehkummah Township is dysfunctional. It has suspended the clerk-treasurer, Karen Gerrard. Until she comes back to straighten out the mess nothing will happen, let alone a new bridge!

John Collins

Tehkummah ratepayer