Central Manitoulin in need of volunteer help

by Betty Bardswich

MINDEMOYA—Want to have fun and make new friends? Stave off depression and dementia? Make a difference and have a sense of purpose? Then volunteering is for you. Volunteering makes you feel really, really good. Helping others makes you happy.

Central Manitoulin is looking for volunteers for different groups including Manitoulin Family Resources (MFR), Central Manitoulin Public School (CMPS) and the libraries.

MFR has three programs including Violence Against Women Prevention, Children’s Services and Emergency Food Assistance. There is an immediate need for volunteers for their food bank, their thrift store, dubbed Treasures, and their driving program.

Marnie Hall-Brown is the executive director (ED) of MFR and she sat down with The Expositor recently to talk about the areas where help is needed and to outline the process for volunteers.

“We still have a core of very dedicated volunteers,” she said, but noted that they have lost some people to travel, some who have moved away or are back in the workforce. Also, people are working longer and not volunteering. Volunteers are being asked to support a lot of positions.”

The food bank offers support to about 300 people every month with a large percentage being children and volunteers create food baskets to meet this need. Christmastime shows a huge increase in aid and the food hampers usually number more than 800.

The thrift store sells gently used clothing as well as many household items with the profits going to the purchase of food and the operating costs of the food bank.

MFR is also in need of volunteer drivers. “Having an extended volunteer driving list is always beneficial,” said Ms. Hall-Brown, “because of the rural nature of the Manitoulin and Espanola region. It allows us to access volunteers who are in closer proximity to the need that we are trying to meet.” The catchment area for MFR includes the Island as well as Espanola and the North Shore.

To be an MFR volunteer, firstly, an individual must complete an application form. The person must also provide a Vulnerable Sector Screening (VSS) from the local police services. The letter of request for this is issued by MFR and given to the potential volunteer. If there is a cost incurred in the VSS being issued, the cost is reimbursed by the agency when a receipt is submitted. Many police services waive the cost for volunteer positions.

Once approved, volunteers will be given a position description and will sign a Code of Conduct and confidentiality form.

For volunteer drivers, in addition to the documents mentioned, the individual must sign an MFR driver’s pledge, they must have their own vehicle, a minimum of five years driving experience, possess a Class G license, provide proof of active insurance coverage with a liability coverage of at least $2,000,000, provide a driver’s abstract upon request which shows a clean driving record and discloses any relevant restrictions on their driver’s licence.

If you are interested in donating your time to MFR, or for more information, contact Executive Programs Assistant Denise Leblanc at dleblanc@

mfresources.net or call 705-377-5532 ext. 243

Central Manitoulin Public School (CMPS) is also in need of volunteers for their breakfast program. Bruce Lindsay heads the Intensive Support Program (ISP) for students with physical, mental and/or social developmental delays and it is these pupils who manage the delivery of healthy snacks to the classrooms. These individuals not only help prepare and deliver the food, they also do the shopping and the necessary clean up. Mr. Lindsay said that they are trying to get these students to do more and more to help them prepare for the future, but volunteers are still needed at this time.

The breakfast program is running a little later than it used to with help needed between 9 and 10 am. Also, if a volunteer would like to come later, they could help the ISP students prepare food for the following day between the hours of 1:30 pm and 3 pm.

For more information, or to volunteer to help students have daily healthy snacks, call CMPS at 705-368-7005.

Like books? Perhaps you would like to volunteer at the library in Mindemoya or maybe the one in Providence Bay. As Central Manitoulin Libraries CEO Claire Cline explained, there is always something to be done from reorganizing books to filing or cleaning up the used books for sale area that always seems to need some attention. Volunteers are also needed to sell books on Saturdays at the Mindemoya Market at the arena. Ms. Cline is expecting that the libraries’ cookbooks that were for sale several years ago will be in production once again so they too will be available at the market.

“So, yes,” Ms. Cline said. “Come in and help once in a while at the libraries.”

For more information call 705-377-5334.