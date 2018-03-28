Central Manitoulin Council Notes – March 28-18

Office and Administration Committee

There were several recommendations from the Office and Administration Committee from the February 27 meeting that were accepted by council. These included the donation of a desk/divider unit from the Old School to the Tehkummah Municipal Office, a donation of $400 to the 7th annual Mindemoya Easter Egg Hunt and a donation of $1,000 to the Angel Bus. A motion to donate $225 to the Mindemoya Old School Repurposing Committee to help defray some of the costs of sending out the questionnaire was defeated. The cost of this survey was just over $400 with Councillor Farquhar and Mayor Stephens each contributing $100 to help defray that cost.

Councillor Dale Scott said that the Angel Bus has not been approached regarding the extension of service with the new bus routes being planned for Manitoulin. Councillor Linda Farquhar noted, however, that she has a relative who takes down the names of people for the Angel Bus and is well aware of the planned bus service. Councillor Derek Stephens agreed with this, saying, “They said they were in talks. Still working on it.”

Property Committee

Council has approved the development of a Community Energy plan with Green Economy North/Rethink Green in support of energy conservation projects and the funding opportunities that would make them feasible.

Recommendations from the Mindemoya Arena Advisory Committee (MAAC) were accepted. These include that the committee fold until sufficient interest is shown that a committee is warranted and that the clerk contact Gloria Haner to have all MAAC funds transferred to a reserve with the municipality with the understanding that the funds are only to be used for Mindemoya Arena projects. It was also accepted that any other items of MAASC be handled through the property committee and that municipal office staff continues to invoice all arena sideboard advertisers annually and that the proceeds are added to the Mindemoya Arena reserve.

Approval of a letter of endorsement supporting Mr. Baptiste’s application for funding to continue the programming of music at the Harbour Centre as has the Sunset Series was accepted by council.

The recommendation to council to apply for funds for a feasibility study on repurposing the Old School Building and to work with LAMBAC to prepare the application and further that council finance 10 percent of the expected cost of the project to a limit of $5,000 was accepted with a recorded vote. Councillor Scott voted no on the recommendation. Councillor Pat MacDonald was not at the meeting.

Council approved the request of the Maple Ridge Trail Club for $1,000 in funding for their application to the Farm Credit Canada AgriSpirit Fund and further that the $1,000 be paid out of the $6,000 budgeted in 2018 for trail development.

The Economic Development Officer will explore possible funding opportunities to cover the cost of the museum curator for the next year.

Safety, Security and Health Committee

The recommendation that the Safety, Security and Health Committee approves in principle the concept of the Seniors Active Living Centres Program and further would support a funding application was approved. Councillor Stephens had a problem with where they wanted to put this program. It was slated for the Mindemoya Community Hall which has problems with the lift. “Maybe,” he suggested, “put it in Providence Bay which is already wheelchair accessible.”