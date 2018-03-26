WILLIAM JOHN BRYCE, JR., “BILL” June 22, 1924 – March 18, 2018

William John Bryce, Jr. passed on Sunday, March 18, 2018 at the Manitoulin Centennial Manor in Little Current. Bill was born June 22, 1924, in Port Arthur, Thunder Bay District. He moved to Sudbury with his family where he attended school and eventually apprenticed at INCO as an electrician. He received his training from his father, William John, Sr., who was also an electrician. He was one of the early journeymen at INCO and enjoyed a long career with the company before retiring and enjoying Florida and the camp on Penage with his wife. He met Ruby Fenton, love of his life, in Sudbury and has missed her so much since she predeceased him in 2011. They had a wonderful long and happy life together. Bill is survived by his daughter Nancy (Robert) and predeceased by daughter Cheryl (Gordon). Also survived by five grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren,and many nieces and nephews. He was close to all and loved being in the company of his family. I would like to thank all of the staff at Manitoulin Centennial Manor and the volunteers who all provide such a loving and comfortable home for our seniors. They are truly amazing. There will be a graveside service in the spring.