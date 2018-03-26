RICHARD W. AHLERS January 25, 1927 – March 14, 2018

Richard W. Ahlers, 91, of Lakewood, passed away on March 14, 2018. Richard was born on January 25, 1927 in Pittsburgh, PA to Richard and Margaret Ahlers (nee Hartley). Richard served in the US Army from June of 1945 until January 1947, seeing duty on the Panama Canal. He is a graduate of Wesleyan University in Middleton, CT. Dick worked for US Steel Corporation for 34 ½ years. Richard was a member of Lions Club, Treasurer, 10 years. NEOS&PS 50 Year Life Member, Commander 1985-1986 Treasurer 10 years. He was a regular attendee of St. Barnabas Church, Bay Village, OH; Cove UMC, Lakewood, OH and was a member of Rockville Community Centre, Manitoulin Island in Canada. Richard enjoyed his cottage on Lake Manitou in Canada along with nature, fishing, snowmobiling and sailing. He was also known for the construction of stone walls, collecting 19th century art, travel, family, friends, history, reading biographies, poetry and writing letters. Beloved husband of Lane Gail (nee Utterback); loving father of Walter Hartley Ahlers, Fredrick Marshall (Er) Ahlers of Germantown, MD, and Laura Ahlers Boufford (Douglas), of Haymarket, VA; grandfather of 5 and great-grandfather of 1. He is preceded in death by his parents; his brother Roger Hartley Ahlers (2006), a son Richard William Ahlers, III (2011), former wife Kathleen Stocking Ahlers (1998), and sister-in-law, Joan Wilt Ahlers (2014). Memorial Contributions may be forwarded to Hospice of the Western Reserve, 17876 St. Clair Avenue, Cleveland , OH 44110. Memorial Service at Cove UMC, 12501 Lake Ave, Lakewood, OH 44107 on March 24, 2018 at 11 am by Pastor Darlene Robinson. Interment Homewood Cemetery, Pittsburgh, PA. (440) 333-9774 www.buschcares.com.