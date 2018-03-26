Millie Rogers of Sheshegwaning First Nations passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Saturday, March 24, 2018 in her 77th year. Beloved wife of Harald. Cherished mother of David Cada (Elif), Stan Pruitt (Sue), Chris Pruitt (Deirdre), Sylvanne Boudreau (Dennis), and dear sister of Diane John (Henry), Beatrice Sampson, Carmelita Genereux, Linda Antoine (Bill). Millie will be sadly missed by her 9 grandchildren Jordan, Nathan, Jacob, Cheyenne, Kody, Coty, Melanie, Amy Lynn and Michele. Predeceased by her first husband William Pruitt, son Brian Sampson, parents Leonard and Sarah (Pitawanakwat) Cada, brothers Sam Cada (Darlene), Roger Cada, Eugene Cada, sisters Caroline Danville (Garfield), Lorda, Vivian and Jean, as well as brothers-in- law Lloyd Sampson and Lawrence Genereux. Visitation will be held at the Sheshegwaning Community Complex on Wednesday, March 28, 2018 from 1 pm until time of the funeral service on Thursday, March 29 at 11 am. Cremation to follow. Memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society as expressions of sympathy and may be made through www.simpsonfuneralhome.ca.