LEONARD “LEN” BOND August 10, 1928-March 20, 2018

Leonard “Len” Bond, a resident of Little Current, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 20, 2018 in his 90th year at Manitoulin Centennial Manor. Loving husband of Eleanor (Howard) Bond (predeceased). Loving father of Sharon (predeceased) Roy, Linda (Bob), Rick (Linda), Elaine (Don), Shelva (Gerald), Bradley. Father in law of Alice (John). Loving grandfather of Michael, Tom, Kenneth, Sheldon, Amanda, Sam, Alison, Laura, Sarah, Beverly and Zachary. Great-grandfather of twenty. Survived by brothers Ed and Jerry. Predeceased by his parents James and Mildred (Rowe) Bond and brothers Maurice and Jim. Uncle Len will be missed by many nieces and nephews. Len worked at the coal dock and McDougall Construction. He enjoyed his farm and doing woodworking. At Len’s request cremation has taken place. A Celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 31, 2018 at the Anglican Church Hall, Little Current at 2 pm. Burial will take place at Coldsprings Cemetery at a later date. Donations to Manitoulin Centennial Manor Auxiliary or Manitoulin Health Centre Auxiliary would be greatly appreciated.