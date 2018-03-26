Kenneth “Ken” Blue, 83 years, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 23, 2018 at Health Sciences North. Loving father of Cindy Didier (Barry) of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario and Kenny predeceased. He will be remembered by their mother Velma Blue also of Sault Ste. Marie. Cherished Papa of Tim Didier (Courtney), Matt Didier (Dubravka) and Laura Strom (Neil) and great-grandchildren Alex and Simon. He will be sadly missed by his many gun buddies. The family would like to thank the nurses and doctors of 5th Floor, North Tower Cardiac Unit at Health Sciences North for their excellent care and compassion. At Ken’s request, there will be no visitation or service. Cremation at the Park Lawn Crematorium. Interment alongside his mother in the Gore Bay Cemetery at a later date. Donations to the charity of your choice would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the Lougheed Funeral Home.