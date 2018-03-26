JOHN WILLIAM (JACK) MCARTHUR October 3, 1919-March 23, 2018

With sadness the family announces the death of John William (Jack) McArthur on March 23, 2018 at the Manitoulin Health Centre in Little Current. Son of Ambrose and Mabel (McGee) McArthur. Jack was born in Ice Lake on October 3rd, 1919 and lived his life on Manitoulin Island. Jack was predeceased by his sisters Ida Badgerow (Phillip), Dorothy Smith (Aubrey), Irene McArthur, Rachel McCannell (Jim), Lottie Adelman (Harry) and his brothers Malcolm McArthur (Annie McCannell) and Albert McArthur. Jack was a lifelong farmer and always spoke fondly of his time working the land with his family. Jack will be dearly missed by his sister Marjory Turner (Bill predeceased), brother Amby McArthur (Frances Hilderley predeceased), the many members of his extended family and his great-niece and great-nephew Ainslie Michaels and Christopher Smith. Jack’s wishes were to have a graveside service which will take place this spring at the Gordon Cemetery. Any donations may be made to the Manitoulin Centennial Manor Aux.Share your thoughts, memories and photos at islandfuneralhome@bellnet.ca.