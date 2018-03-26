DEBORAH ANN JACKO STOWELL December 23, 1969 – March 18, 2018

Deborah Ann Jacko Stowell loving daughter of John and Florence (nee Peltier) Jacko, sibling of Morley, Delores, Dakota, and Russell, she leaves behind her son Alec Jacko-Dutton and grandson Lucius. She was predeceased by grandparents William and Mary (nee Lewis) Peltier and Felix and Sarah (nee Ominika) Jacko. She will be missed by all her friends, nephews, nieces, aunts and special godmother, Dorothy Peltier. Deb lived her life to the fullest, enjoyed life, and her personal time. She was born and lived her whole life in Lansing, Michigan. Rest in Peace. Baamaapii Kaawaabin. Online condolences may be expressed at www.grlansing.com.