MPP Mantha raises concerns on proposed new firefighter regulations

MANITOULIN—Algoma-Manitoulin MPP Michael Mantha says the proposed new provincial fire regulations, which call for mandatory training and certification of all firefighters–whether they are full-time or volunteer–is “quite concerning” and has raised this issue along with fellow MPP John Vanthof to the province.

“The new firefighter regulations provide for mandatory training and certification whether they are professional or volunteer firefighters,” said Mr. Mantha on Monday. “My concern is this is going to create hardship for volunteer firefighters in terms of retaining them retention and recruitment of new firefighters, and additional costs for communities. I have already approached the minister on this issue, for clarification, in trying to get this changed so it does not severely affect volunteer firefighter services.”

“In some, and probably a lot of areas we could see the loss of entire fire departments, which is something that just can’t happen,” stated Mr. Mantha. “And there would be a financial hardship on municipalities and townships.”

As was reported in last week’s Recorder several local fire department representatives and councils are concerned about the new fire regulations being proposed. “They (province) want all full-time and volunteer firefighters trained certified to professional standards,” said Jack Bould, a Gordon/Barrie Island councillor at a meeting last week.

“It would be very difficult to retain firefighters and bring in new members. And it could mean the end of volunteer firefighters,” stated Reeve Lee Hayden.

The costs involved would be very difficult for municipalities to handle, said Councillor Bill Baker.

Gordon/Barrie Island council passed a resolution in support of the Gore Bay-Gordon/Barrie Island joint fire department asking for more time to comment on the regulations. The proposed regulations were announced in February with input to be provided by March 18.

“It’s crazy,” stated John Reid, Central Manitoulin Fire Chief on the proposed new fire regulations. “Volunteers make up about 90 percent of all firefighters in the province.”

Mr. Mantha told the Recorder on Tuesday, “I walked across the floor in the House yesterday to talk the minister (of Community and Correctional Services) and indicated there are challenges with volunteer fire departments that need to be addressed or there is the risk of losing entire fire departments. And there will be more costs to municipalities, and be a challenge for fire departments to retain current firefighters and recruit new members.” He said he and Mr. Vanthof will continue to bring this concern forward in hopes of a possible solution.