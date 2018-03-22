Sudbury Police detonate suspicious briefcase found in Larch St building

Around 1:40 p.m. on Thursday, March 22, 2018, Police received a call from a staff member at 111 Larch Street regarding what they had determined to be a suspicious package.

A briefcase had been located on the 4th floor of the building, tucked behind a door that divides a stairwell from a common hallway. Officers attended the building and reviewed video surveillance footage in an attempt to determine where the origin of the briefcase.

Members of the Explosive Disposal Unit (EDU) attended the building. The 4th floor of the building was evacuated, as well as, the apartments on the 3rd and 5th floors that are adjacent to the stairwell as a safety precaution.

Around 5:40 p.m. members of the EDU used a controlled charge on the briefcase in order to disable the contents inside.

Upon examining the briefcase after detonation, it was determined that the briefcase did not contain any explosive material.

We would like to thank the staff and residents at 111 Larch Street for their cooperation during this matter.

Greater Sudbury Police remind community members that it is always safer to air on the side of caution when a package of unknown origin is located and appears out of place. If you are unaware of where a package came from or what a package contains, you are urged to review your organization’s policy for dealing with these types of situations and consult a supervisor. If the package is determined to be suspicious, contact Police immediately.