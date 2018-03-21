Providence Bay News and Notes – March 21,2018

Belated happy anniversary wishes go out to summer residents Bill and Elaine (nee Ainsley) Lawrence of Parry Sound. They celebrated 60 years of marriage on February 14. What a milestone! Congratulations to you both.

Hope everyone enjoyed and wore or drank a little green this past Saint Patrick’s Day weekend. Saint Patrick’s, or the Feast of Saint Patrick, is a cultural and religious celebration held on March 17, the traditional death date of Saint Patrick, the foremost patron saint of Ireland.

The Men’s Bonspiel that was held March 9-11 at the Providence Bay Curling Club ended with the following results. First Event winners – Jack White, Mike White, Mike Johnston, Darren Dewar. Runners up, Lew Lanktree, Todd Bailey, Greg Towns, Rick Gordon. Second Event, Gordie Gilpin, Chris Gordon, Bruce Gordon, Lucas Gilpin. Runners Up, Dan Marois, Floyd Orford, Barry Wall, Marv Sloss. Third event winners Bob Moise, Doug King, Dave Henderson, Oliver Koski. Runners up Bob Smith, Blaine Smith, Les Smith and Troy Campbell.

Bryan Morgan came home from Peterborough for a visit with his Mom and to spend time in the hospital with his dad Mike. Mike took a turn for the worse while he was here so Sandy and Bryan spent a few days with him until he passed away. Our condolences go out to their family.

Eddy and Betty Simpson are home to visit with Sandy and Bryan along with their daughter Kathy Warner. Mike was Betty’s brother. Our condolences go out to all.

The Community of Christ Church hosted a free skating event at the arena on Saturday, March 17. Free hot chocolate was provided to all who attended.

The Providence Bay Curling Club hosted their wind-up weekend events. The youth curling had their round up on Saturday the 17th and then the adults on Sunday the 18th. They also had their annual fish fry to commemorate the end of the curling season.

The first day of spring arrived on March 20 and we’re hoping for the weather to reflect this. We’ll have to wait and see since March came in like a lamb. It’s certainly feeling spring like and lots of people were out enjoying the beach and boardwalk.

Don’t forget about the Spaghetti Dinner being hosted by the Spring Bay/Providence Bay Lions Club on March 27. The monthly Euchre Tournament will be held the same evening so you can make a night of it.

