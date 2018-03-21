Imminent Central council vote will decide if Mindemoya’s Old School has a future

Council will vote on $5,000 contribution to $50,000 feasibility study

by Betty Bardswich

MINDEMOYA—Things are bound to get a little heated at the Central Manitoulin council meeting tomorrow, Thursday, March 22. A Finance and Economic Development Committee meeting on March 15 had a memo on the agenda in which discussion would take place regarding the FedNor application for financial assistance for the Mindemoya Old School Repurposing Committee (MOSRC).

The group would like to apply to FedNor to have a feasibility study done to see the viability of turning the Old School into a better living building that would have a focus on seniors, but also activities for the whole community. The cost of the study is $50,000 of which FedNor would pay $45,000. MOSRC would then have to come up with the remaining $5,000, which the members are hoping to get from Central Manitoulin council.

The March 15 meeting saw negative remarks regarding this request. Councillor Pat MacDonald said she was not prepared to support the request as, she said, it was agreed that when the Old School committee was struck, it would not ask council for any monetary support. Especially “for a building,” Councillor MacDonald said, “that I consider defunct.” At this, Councillor Linda Farquhar said, “If we don’t approve this with the feasibility study, we cannot apply for any funding.”

Mayor Richard Stephens also spoke in favour of the motion. “The building has a purpose,” he told the committee. “We have a very dedicated group who are trying to find a use for this building. The feasibility study will determine the whys and wherefores. Part of the purpose is already out there with our surveys. We will have a better direction once the surveys are in. I will support the investment in our community and in our seniors.”

Councillor Derek Stephens then weighed in on the discussion. “I know you guys want to save your Old School,” he said, “but it may be cheaper to build a new building and support our seniors that way.”

Next to speak on this issue was Councillor Dale Scott who said, “Linda (Councillor Farquhar) had mentioned that to get funding, you would need a feasibility study. It doesn’t guarantee money to refurbish an old building.”

Central Manitoulin Economic Development Officer (EDO) Nancy Kinoshameg responded to this by telling the council that a feasibility study has to be done to identify potential funders.

“Specific to seniors only?” Councillor Scott asked.

“No, for the building,” Ms. Kinoshameg replied. “The committee will look at the seniors’ component, but the study will look at the entire building.

“The study will not guarantee that the building will go ahead,” said Councillor Scott. He also asked, “If the council payment is accepted and the consultant is hired, will there be ongoing consultant fees?”

“I don’t think so,” Ms. Kinoshameg replied. “It would be up to council to accept.” She also informed the committee that she has knowledge on how to apply for grants. This would then not necessarily have to be done by consultants. In reply to a question from Councillor Farquhar, Ms. Kinoshameg said that the study could take four to six months to complete, but that the committee could also ask the consultant to work within their timelines.

Councillor Ted Taylor was also at this meeting and asked if the $50,000 was the consultant’s fee for the building study and was it a set amount or could it be less? Ms. Kinoshameg said that that amount is the limit to which FedNor will pay, but it could indeed be less if, say, an engineering report was not required.

Councillor Alex Baran concluded this discussion by saying that council would have to speak on this issue for a full representative vote as all the councillors were not present at this meeting.

The vote taken at this Finance and Economic Development Committee meeting saw Councillor MacDonald vote against the motion that would see council pay $5,000 towards the feasibility study. Councillor Scott abstained from voting. The vote was recorded at the request of Councillor MacDonald. Councillors Derek Stephens and Ted Taylor did not vote as they are not members of that committee.

The council meeting tomorrow will be an important one as the outcome of this request by MOSRC could very well spell a big step forward in whether or not the better living building is established.

It was evident at the MOSRC meeting on March 19 that there is a desire to see the Old School revamped as the committee has already received 95 responses to their survey in hand with others still online. The survey was mailed to Central Manitoulin and M’Chigeeng residents.

The canvass found that female responses far outweighed those of males at 76.84 percent of the mailed surveys. The question asking about groups and clubs saw 51.55 percent of respondents in favour of a games room with billiards, shuffleboard and other games. Next, at 48.45 percent, was the desire for a movie theatre with comfortable chairs and a large screen. Other answer choices were a book club and genealogy centre, both at 30.93 percent, a computer club at 29.90 percent and a language club with French, Ojibwe and Spanish lessons at 16.49 percent.

In the fitness category, the largest response was for low-intensity yoga or Tai Chi as well as low impact exercises, both at 61.29 percent. The next favoured fitness class was training in agility and balance at 51.61 percent. Dancing, line, jazz or ballroom saw a response of 37.63 percent with seated pilates and badminton being the least favoured activities.

The survey question around interest in health, cooking and eating saw the largest response at 50.65 percent for a weekly luncheon, perhaps Mondays for seniors, while respite for caregivers was also high on the list. Many people were interested in classes that would be on such subjects as hearing, chronic pain management, osteoporosis, blood pressure and elder abuse at 36.36 percent. Following that was ‘cooking for one’ at 31.17 percent, coping with Alzheimers and confidence and motivation training.

The arts and crafts section of the survey saw over 40 percent of respondents favouring both textiles, which would include spinning, weaving, quilting, knitting and rug hooking and painting. Woodworking and carving was the next to be in line and just over 30 percent saw a desire for an artisan studio and gallery where people could demonstrate, display and sell arts and crafts. Pottery classes results stood at 25.84 percent, jewellery making at 24.72 percent and ‘writing memories’ at 15.73 percent.

Islanders are well known for their love of music and it didn’t matter what the activities were on the music list, the answers were almost all in the same percentage group. These included sing-a-longs and karaoke, amateur musicians getting together to jam with some instruments provided and music lessons.

Another question was around lifelong learning. The highest percentage answer was way above all the questions with the response here at 73.91 percent for the desire for classes in preserving digital photos, using social platforms like Facebook, making videos and using cellphones. Twenty-six percent of the respondents were interested in ‘computer classes for the terrified’ and just under 16 percent wanted to know how cannabis would affect them.

The MOSRC members were pleased with the results of the survey with Joanne Smith saying, “If we fix it, they will come.” Sam Bondi agreed, commenting, “It does confirm that there is a need. The desire for it is there.”

“The feasibility study would give you a solid foundation on going ahead,” Ms. Kinoshameg added.

The committee then turned to the situation of some councillors not wanting to give the money needed for the share of the study not covered by FedNor.

In speaking of Councillor MacDonald’s reason for her non-support, neither committee Chair Ted Williamson nor Ms. McQuay said they remembered that it was agreed to that MOSRC would never ask council for funds.

Ms. McQuay also talked of the large amount of funding that the committee could potentially get from Heritage Canada. She spoke to a representative who said, “Don’t give up. We can help you.” It was felt that if council knew of this perhaps they would react favourably to the request for $5,000.

Mayor Stephens remarked that it would be “almost impossible to proceed without the support of council. The key is to have the council support.”

Ms. Smith added that she had been talking to people who use the seniors’ centre in Gore Bay, “that they just love it” and that they are, and have been, supported by their council. Mr. Bondi then said, “There is a need, a desire, a huge senior population. Maybe we could make this an election issue.”

It was agreed that member Hal Love will make a presentation to council at Thursday’s meeting with Chairman Ted Williamson asking everyone to email suggestions to Mr. Love.

“If they can’t do something for our seniors,” Mr. Love asked, “then why are we paying taxes?”

Ms. McQuay also had comments on why this building should be saved. “First,” she said, “it is part of the local heritage, a landmark, one of the first consolidated schools in Ontario and students were transported in the first school buses to operate under contract in the province.” She went on to add that the building is probably the only such building that the municipality has the power to save because it is owned by the municipality and that it is still a solid, well-built building after nearly 100 years.

“Unlike many newer buildings,” Ms. McQuay said, “this building was built to last. The preservation of historic buildings is a one-way street. If it is destroyed, it can never be replaced. A part of our history will be gone forever. The building could house a better living centre with multiple activities, especially for seniors, who constitute over 800 people in the municipality. This would make the municipality more attractive for people to come and live here.”

Islanders are encouraged to attend the municipal council meeting tomorrow, Thursday, March 22, in the council chambers at 7 pm.