Ice Chips and Canoe Quips

Congratulations to all of the players, parents, friends and family involved with the 47th annual LNHL Tournament held over the March Break in Mississauga. This huge event has grown to 209 teams and approximately 3,000 players and led by LNHL President, M’Chigeeng’s own, Debbie Debassige. Here are the results I have received. By the way, please send rosters and results from your team to the email address: chipstoquips@gmail.com.

In the Atom division, Atom Panthers Kohyn Eshkawkogan and Kalli Jones won Silver in the Atom Boys’ Competitive A Championship. M’Chigeeng’s Aspen Debassige won the Atom Girls A Finals while playing for Curve Lake.

In Peewee, Little Current Flyers Saraya Eshkawkogan and Emerson Brewer-Case along with Atom Panther Zaagaasge Toulouse won the Peewee Girls Atom A Championship.

In Peewee Boys, former Panther and current member of the AAA MJR Peewee Sudbury Wolves, Billy Biedermann, won gold in the Peewee Boys Competitive A Championship. In the Bantam A girls’ division, Wiikwemkoong took the silver in a close game. Kudos to Kara Peltier, Shaye Ominika, Brady Recollet, Zahara Dube, Zoey Trudeau, Lexi Redsky, Natalia Pitawanakwat, Hope Eshkibok, Lena Trudeau, Callie Joseph, MacKenzie Simon, Kyra Paypom, Julianne Leblanc-Peltier and Selene Assiniwe. Their team staff includes: Head coach Jack Rivers; Assistant Coach Jamie Peltier; Trainer Mike Jon Peltier; Manager Jodi Fox.

On top of the great hockey, time with family and friend players got to meet various NHL legends like Fred Sasakamoose, Reggie Leach, Stan Jonathan, Cody McCormick, Dan Frawley, Ted Nolan, Bryan Trottier, Stan Jonathan and even recent Canadian women’s hockey team silver medalist Brigette Lacquette!

Manitoulin Minor Hockey Spotlight!

Hats off to the Wiikwemkoong Bantam Hawks on their dramatic, fifth game win over the Gore Bay Bruins to claim the title of 2017-2018 Island Champs. They were down 2-0 in the second period but came back to be able to hoist the banner. The Hawks had not won against Gore Bay all year, but when it mattered, the underdogs prevailed.

Way to go: Aaron Recollet, Jeremiah Jacko, Malakai Jacko, Jonas Mejaki, Dustin Lavallee, Natalia Bell, Kelton Assiniwe, Taryn Peltier, Victoria Trudeau, Drake Trudeau, Kenneth Jr Kagige, Andrew Hughson and Raven Pheasant. Don’t forget the bench staff: Zeek Peltier, Jessica Eshkawkogan, Shelley Trudeau and Dawn Wemigwans.

Dillan Peltier Memorial Tournament winners

Two weekends ago the winners of the women’s division of the Dillan Peltier Memorial winners were the Frosty Beavers. Congratulations to: Amy Mavec, Leslie Taylor, Catherine Chevalier, Jessica Summers, Kathryn Corbiere, coach, Kate White, Nat Hastings, Beth Armstrong, Danika Gagnon, Santanna Francis, Kennedy Lanktree, Kendra and Carey (Trainer) Recollect.

Manitoulin 3 on 3 deadline nearing…

The second annual event is open to players from Tyke to Midget and teams and players need to register by March 23. The actual 3 on 3 and skills competition will take place from April 13 to the 16 in Little Current. The registration fee is $600 per team. Rules, information and links can be found at www.manitoulin3on3skillscompetition.ca/ or search on Facebook.

A good sport is good for sports

