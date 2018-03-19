RUTH OLIVE RUMLEY December 19, 1932 – March 6, 2018. With sad hearts the family share the peaceful passing of Ruth Olive Rumley; nee Richards, at Manitoulin Health Centre, Mindemoya on March 6, 2018. Ruth was born in Kagawong, Ontario on December 19, 1932 and was in her 85th year. Beloved mother of Eldene Shepard and husband Brian, and Morris Rumley. Lovingly remembered by sister Carole White and brother-in-law Don. Loving mother-in-law of Frances Willis. Cherished grandmother of Gye and wife Bianca, Devin, Brett, Bill (B.J.), Dawn, Jennifer and Wilfred. Special great-grandmother of Wyatt, Hunter, Journey, Joey, Brittney and Mia. Dear aunt and great-aunt to many nieces and nephews. Sadly predeceased by husband of 57 years Orton Rumley, son Bill (William) Rumley, daughter Mary Lou Reynolds, son-in-law Alan Reynolds, sister Doris Bowerman, brother-in-law Bill Bowerman, parents Jenkins and Olive Richards. A long time resident on Rockville Road outside Mindemoya, Ruth retired in 1989 after spending 11 years as assistant lighthouse keeper with the Canadian Coast Guard. She worked alongside lighthouse keeper husband Orton on Lonely Island, Slate Islands and Trowbridge Island. Ruth loved to dance and enjoyed music. She played the accordion, a talent she acquired to accompany her husband Orton while he played violin. Ruth had a sweet tooth, she was a great cook, a fabulous baker and an accomplished preserver and canner. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, crocheting, quilting and played a mean hand of rummy. Ruth was a devoted wife, a caring and loving mother, a valued sister, a true friend and a good neighbour always ready with a welcoming smile and cup of tea. Some people come into our lives, leave footprints on our hearts and we are never the same. She will be missed by all, but her memory will live on in us always. She was a proud woman who believed there was not an obstacle that could not be overcome and soldiered on during loss of loved ones, diminishing mobility and health.The family wish to extend their gratitude to Ruth’s personal support workers; especially Marlene Spry, for the wonderful care and assistance that allowed her to remain independently in her own home, an important wish of hers. Our immense gratitude to the doctors, nurses and staff of the Manitoulin Health Centre, Mindemoya for their caring support in her final days. Ruth was a long standing member of first, the Gore Bay and then, the Little Current congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses and strongly devoted to her faith. Honouring Ruth’s wishes, a memorial service celebrating her life will be held in the spring.