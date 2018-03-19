Michael Morgan of Providence Bay and formerly of Oshawa, passed away with his family by his side on Saturday, March 17, 2018, in his 75th year. Beloved husband of Sandra and dear father of Bryan (Mindy). Cherished grandfather of Jessica, Jonathan, Justin (Kristie) Campbell, Connor Campbell and great-grandfather of Demetrius and Diedrik. Mike will be sadly missed by his sister Betty (Eddie) Simpson, nephews David (Maggie) Simpson, Adam Black, Eric Black, nieces Kathy (Mike) Warner and Maegen Black and great-nephew Jake, sister- in-law Deborah (Laird) Black, brother-in-law Rob (Janita) Tubb and a loved mother-in-law, Joan Tubb, along with lots of cousins Mike’s greatest joy in life was family. He had a gentle sweet soul that will be missed by us all. Predeceased by his parents Reginald and Idena (Bryan) Morgan and father-in-law Harold Tubb. At Michael’s request there will be a celebration of his life at a later date Cremation has taken place. Memorial donations may be made to the North Bay Regional Health Centre (Oak Lodge) as expressions of sympathy and may be made through www.simpsonfuneralhome.ca