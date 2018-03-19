EFFIE JOSEPHINE FREEMAN July 12th, 1931-March 13th, 2018

Effie Josephine Freeman a resident of Little Current, Manitoulin died peacefully at Manitoulin Centennial Manor on Tuesday, March 13 at the age of 87. Beloved wife of Earl. Loved mother of Karen (Hiram), Randy (Penny), Kathy (Tony) (both predeceased) and Sheryl (Terry). Proud grandmother and great-grandmother of many. Cherished sister to Glenna Wilkin (Ray) (both predeceased), Harold Case (predeceased) (Marion), Laureen Robinson (Seward) (both predeceased), Harry Case (predeceased) (Jean), Thelma, Lyman Case (predeceased) (Greta), Leslie Case (Pat) and Albert Case (Marg). Predeceased by parents Edna (nee Coe) and Joseph Case. Will be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews and friends. Famous for her homemade bread and her garden, Effie donated to many charitable organizations and was always available to help anybody that needed help. She enjoyed singing in the church choir for many years and always enjoyed time at camp with family and friends. Family and friends will gather at Little Current United Church, visitation was from 2 – 4 pm and 7 – 9 pm on Friday, March 16, 2018. Funeral Service was 11 am Saturday, March 17th, 2018. Rev. Paul Allard officiating. Burial will be at Hilly Grove Cemetery in the spring. Donations to Manitoulin Centennial Manor Auxilliary or Manitoulin Health Centre Auxilliary would be greatly appreciated. Island Funeral Home can only accept cheques for all charitable donations. Record your thoughts, memories and photos at www.islandfuneralhome.ca