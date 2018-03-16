Right to the Point

MPP Mantha says province failing Northern families

The Recorder

TORONTO—Algoma-Manitoulin NDP MPP Michael Mantha says that winter highway road closures are continuing to disrupt the lives of Northern Ontario families, adding that on two occasions in the last month major Northern highways had to be closed because of broken or faulty equipment.

Mr. Mantha said that the experience with private contractors has proven the more expensive privatized system is letting Ontarians down and risking their safety. It’s time to reverse the privatization, he argued.

“On February 25, Highway 17-the Trans Canada Highway-was closed from Wawa to White River. Highway 101 between Wawa and Chapleau was also closed due to the absence of snow plows available, as too many had broken down,” said Mr. Mantha. “This situation is becoming more and more frequent and people can’t access the roads allowing them to get to the doctor, to work, see friends and family or go to school. I received a call from Chapleau resident Sue Cauchy describing her ordeal regarding the road conditions, who told me she was thankful to be alive. Ross Joyce from Manitoulin Island contacted me last night (March 6) describing an incident that his wife had experienced on roads on Manitoulin Island. Enough is enough.”

In Question Period at Queen’s Park on March 7, Mr. Mantha said that private contractors aren’t addressing broken plows and faulty equipment, resulting in highway closures throughout Northern Ontario.

“Broken down snow plows and lack of back-up equipment in good operating condition are getting so frequent that it also happened just last week in Hornepayne on Highway 631,” said Mr. Mantha. “The plow had been tagged as unsafe by one of the employees; however the plow was put back on the road where a mechanical failure happened with the wing of the plow hitting the cab of the truck. People in Northern Ontario depend on access to main roads, and snow removal employees deserve safe working conditions.”

“When is this government going to fix the winter road maintenance program? If the private sector is not able to deliver, why doesn’t the government return the winter roads maintenance program.”