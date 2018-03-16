New fire hall opens in Central Manitoulin and fire equipment moved

MINDEMOYA—Work on the new Central Manitoulin fire hall located in Mindemoya has now been completed and the fire department has moved all its equipment into the new, spacious building.

“I think we have a very nice building and it will do the fire department for a lot of years,” stated John Reid, Central Manitoulin fire chief, on a tour of the building.

The new building, which was constructed by Sheppard Custom Building Limited, is located on Highway 542 on the property beside the Mindemoya Motel.

The new fire hall provides for a 46 foot by 105 foot (total of 4,830 square feet-exterior dimensions), which is a pre-engineered steel building frame, designed in accordance with the Ontario Building Code 2012 post-disaster building. It includes a three bay fire truck capability and is accessible throughout.

There is a large meeting room and training area, two storage rooms, and an office for the fire chief. It also provides for electric doors, infrared heating, a takeaway for truck exhaust, and is dark sky compliant.

“The building has energy efficient LED lighting throughout,” said Mr. Reid. The building has an emergency decontamination shower, which is required in all fire halls, compressor room, automatic gas detection/ventilation system, and a vehicle exhaust system, adult change table room and toilet station (which is fully handicapped accessible), utility, with propane hot water on demand. As well, through fundraising of the Campbell Fire Fighters Corporation a TV, DVD player and wi-fi were purchased. “We can play a video on a computer if we are doing a presentation involving training, and firefighters can watch a video on the proper use of ladders in a fire situation for instance, and then do an actually training practice at the fire hall.”

“At this, Central Fire Station number two, we have both a pumper and tanker (the latter recently purchased by the township from Eastway of Nepean, Ontario) trucks, with another tanker on the way,” said Mr. Reid.

A grand opening for the new fire hall is expected to take place in May.