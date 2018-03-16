Local municipalities must step up to take a stand for local farmers on MPAC assessments

Dear Editor:

Kudos to Expositor/Recorder editors for highlighting the problems MPAC (Municipal Property Assessment Corporation) is creating as it re-assesses properties to so called market value. Not many citizens are aware that its current business model was set up by the Mike Harris Conservative government in preparation for privatization. Can you imagine what this outfit could do if in private for-profit hands?

Here on the Island, it is our farmers who are feeling it most. Farm assessments have doubled (probably reflecting the actions of one or two speculative developers buying up multiple farms) but do not reflect the real value of typical working farms. But have our municipalities, mayors and councils taken a stand on behalf of our farmers? Not that I can see. Why would they? After all, this under the radar windfall makes life easier for them. Picture the typical island mayor (especially one who has a lot of farms in his municipality) standing in front of the media saying “my council and I spent many hours eliminating every unnecessary expense, and we have managed to keep the mill rate increase at zero this year,” when in fact, they are ankle deep in new revenue to spend on their pet projects-which often do not provide improved services to the community as a whole.

2018 is an election year. Mail in votes are now the norm. I’m speculating that this MPAC problem, and lack of support from incumbents, will wake up a lot of folks who haven’t voted in years. Four years ago, when mail voting was first introduced, most observers like me were impressed by the increased turnout. Imagine what a hot issue like this could do.

But that is not all. To date, I haven’t really thought too much yet about elections still seven months away way. But the other day, someone who faithfully attends our local council meetings asked me what I thought might happen this year and that got me thinking. This individual seems to think current council is a disaster, and with a couple of possible exceptions, I agree. But if council is a disaster, then it follows community services, the services most of us rely on, have huge potential for improvements. But that will only happen if good people come forward, the community recognizes it is time for change, and incoming council has the mandate of focusing on bread and butter issues instead of “we want bigger and better than our neighbouring communities” projects, whether they make economic sense or not!

Paul Darlaston

Kagawong