Gore Bay council requests extension of timeline for input into new fire regulations

GORE BAY—Gore Bay Town council is calling on the provincial fire regulation proposers to extend the response time for volunteer fire departments and municipalities to respond to proposed fire regulations through the Ministry of Community Safety and Correctional Services.

“There was a request from our Joint Fire Board (for Gore Bay and Gordon/Barrie Island) for an extension of the dates for input to be forwarded. There has not been enough time to respond to the regulations,” said Councillor Dan Osborne, at a council meeting this past Monday. He pointed out the proposals had been released in February and the deadline for response had been set for March 11.

“(Gore Bay Fire Chief Mike Addison) had suggested that a letter of concern be sent to MPP Mike Mantha and the Association of Fire Chiefs and the Ministry of Community Safety and Correctional Services,” said Councillor Osborne.

“I was at the (Joint Fire Board) meeting about the proposed changes. The feeling of our fire chief was that the level of training and certification that would be mandatory might scare some of our volunteer firefighters away,” said Mayor Ron Lane. “It is too much to expect of volunteer firefighters, and we may end up we won’t have a fire department. It has been suggested that we send in a letter voicing our concerns and to at least request an extension on the deadline for input.”

Council passed a motion stating, “whereas the volunteer fire department is in receipt of notice given to fire departments of the draft regulations on mandatory training and certification, community risk assessments and public reporting; and whereas the due date for a response is March 11; and whereas there are concerns with a short time period for volunteer fire departments to respond; therefore be It resolved that the fire board would like councils to pass a resolution to request an extension to the deadline for comments; and copy of the letter of request be sent to the Association of Fire Chiefs, the Ministry of Community Safety and our member of provincial parliament.”