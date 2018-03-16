Dangerously Safe puts on hilarious night of entertainment in Gore Bay

GORE BAY—If it was laughs you need to break up the winter, the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 514 in Gore Bay was the place to this past Saturday as the edgy, hilarious tandem ‘Dangerously Safe,’ starring James Godfrey and Kevin Finn, had the crowd in stitches laughing. Ashley and Dylon Whyte, who hosted the evening, presented their own hilarious skits at the start of the show.

The laughter was long and loud from the packed downstairs room of the Legion as the dynamic actor/writer and comedic duo Mr. Godfrey and Mr. Finn presented their rapid paced, musically infused, character driven sketches. Trained through the Second City and Humber’s Comedy Writing and Performance program, the two are regulars at comedy clubs around the Greater Toronto Area.

And talk about doing their homework. James and Kevin, in their sketches, spoofed about things that are near and dear to local residents, such as deer, how quickly gossip travels around the island, and how you have to visit Manitoulin Island in the summer. “It’s the best 15 minutes of the year!”

Gore Bay businessman and celebrity Norm Fogal of Fogal’s Manitoulin was asked to take a seat on the stage as Mr. Finn asked him several questions about his life, his family, his job occupation, how he met his wife and about their two kids. It was immediately after this grilling that Mr. Godfrey got back on the stage to present a hilarious sketch, “Norm’s World.”

The hilarity continued for an hour and a half. This was an edgy, entertaining and very funny show. Can’t wait for them to come back!