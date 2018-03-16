Billings council accepts bid for new town playground equipment

KAGAWONG—Billings council has selected the company that will provide the new playground equipment in the township.

At a meeting last week, council was informed by clerk Kathy McDonald that Billings had received two as the bids provided by two companies for the new playground equipment and its installation. One was from CRCS, based out of Sudbury, who will completing a similar project in the Town of Gore Bay, and Henderson Playground Equipment, based out of Simcoe.

“We did receive calls from other companies, who said if we hired them they would put a package together,” Ms. McDonald told council.

It was pointed out by Councillor Nora Bath-Haring that one of the bids was for $55,000 and the second was for $59,900.

“It’s a really nice presentation,” stated Councillor Sharon Alkenbrack of the plans submitted by Henderson Playground Equipment.

After a brief discussion and review of the two proposals, council agreed to accept the tender from Henderson Playground Equipment in the amount of $59,900 plus HST.