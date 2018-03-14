Assiginack Council Notes

Councillors’ corner

Councillor Leslie Fields asked her fellow council members to join her in acknowledging the “spectacular fundraising efforts” of Wendy Gauthier, a board member of the Manitoulin Centennial Manor who just successfully wrapped up one campaign for a new call bell system and launched into another, to replace the Manor’s carpeting with non-slip flooring.

Councillor Fields also noted the tremendous amount of new technology available at the Assiginack Public Library.

“I don’t think a lot of people know what the library has to offer,” said Councillor Brenda Reid. “I think we have one of the best libraries on the Island.” Council acknowledged Clerk Jeremy Rody’s help and expertise with helping the librarian get up to speed on the latest IT.

Community policing

Councillor Fields said she thought there might be some confusion with the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) as to what is the governing body to which the OPP must relay information. She suggested the OPP thinks that the Manitoulin Municipal Association (MMA) relays communications on to the municipalities when in fact the OPP should be directing their attention to each individual municipality and asked staff to pen a letter reminding them of this fact.

Accounts for payment

Council passed a resolution to authorize the following accounts for payment: $211,607.71, general; and $37, 416.44 payroll.

Water treatment plant upgrades

The Sunsite Estates and Manitowaning water treatment plants’ filtration membranes need replacement and at the March 6 meeting, council passed a resolution to see the plant retrofitted with an USFilter ultrafiltration system.

“These ultrafiltration systems were given a full upgrade in 2007, shortly after the time that USFilter was acquired by Siemens, which is now known as Evoqua. Although the systems are reasonably new and appear to be in good shape, reliability of supply for replacement M10V membrane modules has become a concern for the Township of Assiginack,” a memorandum from the engineers at exp. states.

The cost of the project is $250,470 with Assiginack setting aside its yearly Ontario Community Infrastructure Fund contribution (approximately $70,000 a year) for the next three years to cover the retrofit.

“It’s the best we can do,” said Councillor Fields.

“It’s got to be done,” they all agreed.

Assiginack childcare

Council received a letter from Andrew Lewis of the Gore Bay Child Care Centre, which runs the Assiginack Child Care Centre, which runs a before-and-after school program at Assiginack Public School during the school year and a full day program in the summer.

Because of some major renovations planned this summer at the school, Assiginack Child Care is searching for an alternate space to run their summer program and asked council if Assiginack might have a space that would include bathrooms and a kitchen for the months of July and August.

CAO Alton Hobbs said the obvious space would be the arena, but reminded council that there is no full-time staff member there in the summer and he also noted that no offer was made for funding. Mr. Hobbs suggested writing Ms. Lewis back and suggesting they ask the local churches for their help.

“We’re really not set up to do it, but we know it’s an important thing to have in the community,” he added.