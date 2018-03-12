PETER CHARLES HOWARD SECORD December 1937 – March 2018

Peter Charles Howard Secord passed away peacefully with his family by his side on March 7, 2018 at Mindemoya Hospital. Beloved husband of Jane and predeceased by his first wife Jill (2012). Much loved father of Lindsay (Anik) and Todd, grandfather of Catherine (Kris), Sean (Amanda), Alexandra, Nicole, Justin, Nicholas and Dillon and great- grandfather of Jill and Elise. Sorely missed by his extended family, Jane’s children Cathy (Ed), Kelly (Ian), Blair (Shari), grandchildren Johnathan (Bianka), Kristyn (Brad), Lauren (Nick), Nicole, Kyle, Macie, and Cameron. Also survived by his sister Sheila (Fred) Allan and brother Harvey (Maureen) and his best friend Bill Handley. Predeceased by his parents Harvey (1959) and Doris (1968), his sisters Mary (1945), Eleanor (1968) and his brother Roy (1978). Peter was born in St. Catharines and moved to Manitoulin in 1985. He was an avid sports fan and enthusiast and always loved to be involved whether participating, coaching or spectating. At Peter’s request, there will be no visitation or funeral service. Cremation has taken place. A graveside service will be held at the Silver Water Cemetery in the Spring. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society or the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada through www.simpsonfuneralhome.ca