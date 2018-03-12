NORA MAE MILLAR (NEE LEWIS) May 14, 1926 – March 10, 2018

Nora Mae Millar, a resident of Sheguiandah died peacefully at the Centennial Manor in Little Current at the age of 91. She was the daughter of the late Hazel Lewis (nee Bryant) and the late Robert Lewis. Beloved wife of Earl Millar (predeceased). Loved mother of Robert Lewis (Debi) of Uxbridge. Cherished grandmother of Stephen and Dayna both of Fort McMurray. Predeceased by siblings Kathleen Myers-Lepage and Lloyd Lewis. Nora will always be remembered by many nieces, nephews and friends. Nora truly enjoyed her chosen profession of hairdressing. Family and friends will gather at the Island Funeral Home for visitation on Saturday, March 24, 2018, from 3 – 4 pm. Funeral Services will be held at the funeral home at 4 pm. Burial will be at Elmview Cemetery in the spring. Donations to Heart and Stroke Foundation would be greatly appreciated. Island Funeral Home can only accept cheques for all charitable donations. Record your thoughts, memories and photos at www.islandfuneralhome.ca