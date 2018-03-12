LUCY PITAWANAKWAT (NEE ANIMIKWAAM) “THE WATER WOMAN” April 23, 1930 – March 9, 2018

Lucy Pitawanakwat, a resident of Wiikwemkoong died peacefully at the age of 87. Predeceased by her husband Valentine (1994). Daughter of Frank and Elizabeth Animikwaam (nee Manitowabi). Sister of Dorothy, Helen and Elizabeth all predeceased. Beloved mother of Cecilia, Shirley, Dennis, Douglas, Gerard, Yvonne, Rita and Michael. Predeceased by son Hubert and daughter Marilyn. Survived by 41 grandchildren, 50 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great-grandchildren. Predeceased by one grandchild, Steve. Survived by the Trudeau and Jackson families, godchildren, nieces and nephews. Lucy grew up in the farming community on Rabbit Island during the depression. Self survival was crucial in that era. Upon her marriage to Valentine after World War II, they raised their children on a farm she grew up on. Food had to be had so she was always gardening, raising farm animals, bartering and helping families with hair styling. She learned music from her father and played the fiddle, guitar, piano and some crazy tunes on the comb. She was very versatile and also knitted sweaters for retail stores. An entrepreneur of many personal care products. She made birch bark quill crafts, moccasins and quilts. In her later years she performed at the Debajehmujig Theatre. She was one of the first workers at Wikwemikong Nursing Home and later worked for the Wikwemikong Board of Education as a custodian. Her favourite activities were reading the Bible and doing word puzzles. Family and friends gathered at St. Ignatius Church in Buzwah for visitation on Sunday, March 11th from 1 pm. Funeral services were at the Holy Cross Mission Church on Tuesday, March 13th at 11 am. Burial will be at Upper Cemetery. Donations to the St Joseph’s Continuing Care Centre would be greatly appreciated. Island Funeral Home can only accept cheques for all charitable donations. Record your thoughts, memories and photos at www.islandfuneralhome.ca