JULIUS JEROME TRUDEAU October 6, 1944 – March 10, 2018

Julius Jerome Trudeau, a resident of Wikwemikong died peacefully at age73 at his home surrounded by his family. Born to Helen Trudeau (nee Anderson) and William Trudeau (both predeceased). Beloved husband of Winnifred (nee Recollet). Loved father of Yvette Trudeau (Daniel Roy) of Wiikwemkoong. Predeceased by his children Winnifred, Julius, Frederick and William. Beloved brother of Evelyn Trudeau Roy, Stella Trudeau, Catherine Trudeau, Doreen Peltier Trudeau, Theresa Kindschi, Howard Trudeau, Catherine Trudeau, Marian Peltier. and Bernice Trudeau. Predeceased by brothers Jarvis and Allan Trudeau. Jerome was well respected in his community and a self made man. He was kind, generous, reasonable and loved to help people. He also enjoyed sports especially boxing and hockey. At Jerome’s request, there will be not visitation. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Record your thoughts, memories and photos at www.islandfuneralhome.ca