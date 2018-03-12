DAVID REGINALD JACK May 8, 1943 – March 10, 2018

David Reginald Jack passed away on Saturday, March 10, 2018 surrounded by his loving family. He lived life to the fullest until the very end always demonstrating love and compassion despite the personal battle he faced. He will be sorely missed by Linda his wife of fifty years and his children, Sherry Hostetler (Jason), Kevin Jack (Chantelle), and Shannon Bilodeau (Robert). Also grieving the loss of their Papa are Adam and Nathan Hostetler, Hayden and Ashlynn Jack and Emma and Paige Bilodeau. Dave also leaves behind siblings, Raymond Jack (Beverly), Marje Hitchcock (Steve), and Dorothy Dasovich (John) and was predeceased by Audrey McNeil (Robert). Dave enjoyed a career with the Ministry of Natural Resources in Kapuskasing and was fortunate to retire at a young age in 1994. He loved nature and the outdoors and family holidays that often involved camping and skiing, which later included grown children as well as the grandchildren. He spent many hours landscaping and gardening to beautify their surroundings; living on Manitoulin was living in paradise for Dave. He was well known for his fine craftsmanship having built their dream home on Manitoulin and filling it with his beautifully crafted pieces. They were always built with much patience and love. At Dave’s request there will be no visitation or service. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations to the Manitoulin Health Centre Hospice Suites in Dave’s memory would be greatly appreciated.