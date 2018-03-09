Sudbury woman charged in connection with Gordon Township fire

(GORE BAY, ON) – On Wednesday, March 7, 2018, the Manitoulin-Espanola Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), with the assistance of the Sudbury OPP Crime Unit, charged the person responsible for a building Fire in Gordon Township, Ontario.

On Sunday, November 4, 2017, Manitoulin-Espanola OPP with the assistance of the Gore Bay Fire Department, and the OPP Forensic Identification Services (FIS) were called to a report of a building fire at a residence on Highway 542 in Gordon Township.

As a result of the investigation, Shannon DESJARDINS, age 41, of Sudbury, Ontario has been charged with:

Arson contrary to section 434.1 of the Criminal Code of Canada (CC).

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Provincial Court of Justice in Gore Bay, Ontario on April 17, 2018.

If you have information about this crime or any criminal activity and you want to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at sudburycrimestoppers.com. You could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.