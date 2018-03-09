Snowmobile trails now closed on Manitoulin Island

MANITOULIN—The very mild weather that has hit the Manitoulin Island area recently has caused another short snowmobiling season on the Island.

“All of our trails are now closed on the Island and our picket line (ice) trails will be closed next week, once we take the stakes out of the ice,” stated Doran McVey, president of the Manitoulin Snowdusters Snowmobile Club, last Friday evening. “There is just no snow.”

Mr. McVey pointed out, “we are pulling the ice picket trails stakes out as well. The ice is still good but there is now snow to get to them. Unless we get 12 inches of snow in a quick period of time, and I doubt that will happen, the trails will remain closed.”