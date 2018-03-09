Kite festival flying high

MANITOULIN—Western Manitoulin Community Garden is working together with Lyon’s Memorial United Church to plan a kite festival. A number of community partners and volunteers have already made commitments in support of the event.

“It all began when Linda Willson and I were standing out in the garden in the middle of July feeling the strong southwest winds,” Laurie Howard, minister of the United Church explained. “We had been trying to come up with a plan to draw more people to the community garden. The wind gave us the inspiration. ‘How about a kite festival?’ And thus the idea was hatched.”

“We are literally being blown away with the community response,” said Linda Willson. “Signs and a poster are in the works, there will be games and activities including garden planting, quilt block painting, making pollinator balls to plant at home, building birdhouses plus presentations by local artisans and growers. Also food vendors and some market vendors will be on hand to start off the market season.”

“And most importantly,” said Ms. Howard, “the star of the show will be our kites. We will be making kites at our Messy Church gathering. There will also be kites available for sale at the Guardian Drug Store and at the Green Living Expo in Kagawong on April 21. Thanks to Almaz and Kidane from the Guardian Drug store for donating these kites to the community garden as a fundraiser for the garden. They are also donating kite kits to a class at C.C. McLean so we hope to see a lot of kites in the air at the garden.”

Ms. Willson went on to explain that there is no fee for registration but they are hoping for donations.

“We are calling on local businesses to bring a kite that represents their business and make a donation when they register. A prize will be awarded to the business that displays the best team spirit at the festival,” said Ms. Willson.

Prizes will also be awarded in other categories such as the highest flyer, best homemade, longest tail and most colourful.

The first annual kite festival will take place on Sunday, May 6, from 1 to 5 pm.