Gore Bay Legion teams qualify for provincial euchre championship

GORE BAY—Two teams representing the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 514 in Gore Bay have qualified for the provincial (Legion) euchre championships. A total of 88 participants, made up of 21 teams, took part in the district competition.

This past Saturday the Gore Bay Legion hosted the Legion District Euchre championships, with 88 players taking part. Finishing in second place, and representing Legion Branch 514, was the team made up of Gerry and Ellen Leblanc, Donna Foster and Joyce McDonald, who posted 13 wins and 30 points. Also qualifying from the local Legion, finishing in sixth place, was the team of Merle Idle and Mervin Lewis, Bob Foster and Mike Riching, who had 10 wins and 44 points.

Ken Faubert, sports chair for the district Royal Canadian Legion, presented the awards and prizes for the event, including the District Euchre championship trophy to the first place team. Representing the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 415 team from Port Loring was Larry Frizzell, Bob Driver, Marlene Toms and Alex Cook.

The provincial championships will be held in May in Forest, Ontario.