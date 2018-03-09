C.C. McLean P.S. Colt’s Going Strong!

by Rachael Orford

Today is the last Friday before the March break! March break is from March 12 to March 16.

On February 25, the three public speaking division winners from C.C. McLean spoke at the Onaping Falls Legion. Amara Wilson-Zegil placed second in her division and Alexandra Wilson-Zegil placed third in her division. Mason Leighton placed first in his division. Mason will be advancing on to the next level on March 17 on St. Joseph’s Island. Great job, everyone!

On March 6, the Island basketball tournament took place. The girls’ team travelled to Little Current Public School (LCPS) and the boys’ team travelled to Lakeview Public School. Each team did great and represented C.C. McLean very well! The results will be included in the next column, after March break.

Today, March 9, is Winter Fun Day! Students from all grades were divided into 12 teams with one or more Grade 8 leaders. Each team represented a country which carried a flag to each event. At each event, two countries faced each other to gain a win. When all countries had faced each other at different events, everyone gathered in the gym for a cheer off. Every country had the chance to show off their original cheer to the other teams and teachers. At the end of the cheer off, the points were tallied up and the winning team was chosen. Everyone had lots of fun!

On March 9, the staff and students wore green to support Cerebral Palsy and research to help or improve affected children.

C.C. McLean is selling spirit wear! Spirit wear is clothing that has a C.C. McLean logo on it. There are pom pom hats, beanies, t-shirts, long sleeve shirts, sweaters and more. There are examples of the clothing in the office at the school and on the school’s facebook page. An order page was sent home with each student last week on the back of the newsletter. If you or your child would like to order something, please fill out the order form and return it to the school. Show your C.C. McLean spirit!

On Saturday, March 24, the Grade 8s are having a roast beef dinner and dance fundraiser at the Gore Bay Community Hall for their end of the year class trip. There will be a main course and dessert. A dance will follow. The cost is $10/children and $20/adults. A special “thank you” to Melody Hore for volunteering to do this dinner. Please come out and support the grade 8s and have some delicious food! More details to follow.

Why didn’t the clock work? It needed a hand.

Don’t forget that the clocks go ahead on Sunday! You lose an hour of sleep, but it will be lighter longer at night.

A joke for you: What does a clock do when it is hungry? It goes back for seconds.

Hope everyone has a great March break and St. Patrick’s Day! Don’t go chasing any leprechauns!

What do you get when you cross poison ivy and a four-leaf clover? A rash of good luck.

Upcoming events include, March break!

Until after March break, “Dream and Believe. Learn and Achieve!”