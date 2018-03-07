Update: OPP Investigating Multiple Fatal Crash HWY 69

(SHAWANAGA FIRST NATION TERRITORY, ON) – The three victims involved in a fatal collision on February 6, 2018, on Highway 69 in the Shawanaga First Nation Territory, have been identified.
Hunter CHAMBERLAIN, 20-years-old, Victoria WHITEHEAD, 21-years-old and Bentley WHITEHEAD, three-years-old, all from Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario died when their sports utility vehicle (SUV), upon impact with a tractor trailer, became engulfed in flames. Their identity has been confirmed by the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service (OCC-OFPS).
The investigation was conducted by members from the West Parry Sound Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and at the time revealed that the northbound sports utility vehicle (SUV) crossed the centre line into the path of a southbound tractor trailer.