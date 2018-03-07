Update: OPP Investigating Multiple Fatal Crash HWY 69

(SHAWANAGA FIRST NATION TERRITORY, ON) – The three victims involved in a fatal collision on February 6, 2018, on Highway 69 in the Shawanaga First Nation Territory, have been identified.

Hunter CHAMBERLAIN, 20-years-old, Victoria WHITEHEAD, 21-years-old and Bentley WHITEHEAD, three-years-old, all from Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario died when their sports utility vehicle (SUV), upon impact with a tractor trailer, became engulfed in flames. Their identity has been confirmed by the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service (OCC-OFPS).