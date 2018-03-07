March Break Roundup

Fun activities to enjoy next week

MANITOULIN—You don’t have to leave the Island to entertain the kids this March break. There’s lots to do right here on Manitoulin.

The Township of Assiginack hosts its 5th March Break Madness with all activities taking place at the Assiginack Arena. Pre-registration and payment must be done in advance (hockey is an exception) at the municipal office in Manitowaning. Each class has a limit and is offered on a first come, first serve basis. Children must be accompanied by a parent or caregiver for the evening activities.

Free public skates will be held from 1-3 pm on Monday, March 12, Wednesday, March 14 and Saturday, March 17 with an additional free skate on Friday evening, March 16, from 7:30-9 pm.

Children six years and older can try earring making ($5 per child) or card making ($4 per child) from 7-8 pm on Monday, March 12.

On Tuesday, March 13 there is a Sponge Puck Hockey Tournament from 7-8 pm. If your kids love hockey, come on out and let them have some fun! Sign up is one-half hour before the game. Players will be placed on teams based on age and skill. Cost is $2 per player. Helmets, gloves and full equipment are recommended.

For those six years and older, there is dragon egg or paracord key chain making from 7-8 pm. Cost is $3 per child. For the younger ages (four-eight years) there will be cupcake decorating. Cost is $2.

Children four years and older are welcome to try bird nest building on Thursday, March 15 from 7-8 pm for $2 per child. Cake decorating for children nine years and up will also be available on Thursday. Cost is $5.

All week long there is hill sliding at the Information Booth on Highway 6, or borrow township snowshoes and head to McLean’s Park for a fun hike on the trails!

Enjoy free public skating from 11 am – 3 pm at the Northeastern Manitoulin and the Islands (NEMI) Recreation Centre in Little Current from March 12 to 16.

Kids Learn to Cook is part of the March break kids activity series in the Northeast Town and takes place March 13 at noon at the recreation centre.

On March 14 visit the Kids Escape Room, also at the recreation centre from noon until 3 pm.

Kids Learn to Make Bread takes place at 1 pm at the recreation centre. Find out more about Northeast Town activities by calling Lisa at 705-368-2825.

For some hands on science fun, the Town of Gore Bay Recreation Department is hosting a “Let’s Talk Science” workshop for kids 13 years and under, with an emphasis on STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) activities. This activity takes place at the Royal Canadian Legion at 26 Phipps Street in Gore Bay on Saturday, March 10 from 1-3 pm.

Do your kids want to learn more about helping in the kitchen? Manitoulin Central Family Health Team is hosting kids cooking classes March 14 and 15. Children ages six to 10 years old are invited (must be accompanied by an adult) to participate in this free, fun event. Please call 705-377-5371 ext 1 to pre-register as spaces are limited.

The Ojibwe Cultural Foundation (OCF) at 15 Hwy 551 in M’Chigeeng is hosting a series of March break activities. Everyone is welcome.

Listen to some entertaining storytelling on March 12 with Candace Day-Neveau talking about Spirit Dreams and on March 16 enjoy some Nanabush tales with Joe Osawabine. Storytelling takes place from 12-2 pm at the OCF.

Learn about pictographs on March 13 from 6-8 pm. Pictographs are known as messages from the past. They were written by the ancestors as inspired by visions, dreams, and/or events that may have occurred. Learn about different petroglyphs from knowledge keeper David Osawabine.

Join OCF’s artist in residence, Darlene Bebonang, and learn how to make a leather smartphone case March 12-16 from 1-3 pm or learn how to cast natural items in epoxy to create a unique craft on March 15 from 1-3 pm. Learn how to make the items for free or pay a material fee to take your work home.

For more information on activities at OCF call 705-377-4902.