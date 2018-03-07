Farm Facts & Furrows

by OMAFRA Ag Rep Brian Bell

Cost-share for processors and other agri-businesses

Established Ontario AgriFood and Agribased businesses currently directly involved in the transformation of agricultural commodities, food, beverage or Agri-based bio products in Ontario can apply for cost-share funding under CAP and must also: File business and/or farm income/loss taxes in Ontario and have a valid and up-to-date Premises Identification Number. Processors and other agri-businesses can apply for cost-share funding assistance starting on April 3 to May 8, 2018.

The Ontario Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs, Rural Programs Branch will continue to deliver the cost-share funding assistance for processors and other agri-businesses. Further program details including program guide and application form will be available on the CAP website on March 29, 2018.

Canola Growers Resources

Try this website at the Canola Council of Canada where you can get nice colourful free publications. https://www.canolacouncil.org/publication-resources/print-resources/crop-production-resources/