Body of Young Man Found in Lily Creek

Around 1:00 p.m. on Monday, March 5, 2018, Police received a call about a body in Lily Creek behind Beverly Drive off of Martindale Road in Greater Sudbury.

Police, Fire Services and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) attended the area. EMS was the first to arrive on scene and when Paramedics reached the body, they determined that the man was already deceased. With the assistance of Fire, the body of the man was retrieved from the creek and brought to shore.

Investigators found identification in the man’s backpack and confirmed that the identification belonged to him, a 19-year old man from Greater Sudbury. His name will not be released as we are respecting the family’s privacy during this difficult and emotional time.

On Tuesday, March 6, 2018, a ground search of the area was conducted by members of the Greater Sudbury Police Service Search and Rescue Unit, Rural Community Response Unit, Tactical Unit and Uniform Patrol. The zodiac boat from Ice/Water Rescue 1 was provided by Fire Services in order to search the creek.

A post-mortem was done by the Coroner’s Office and the results confirmed that there was no trauma to the man’s body. The cause of death has not yet been determined as there are additional tests that are required.

Investigators were able to confirm that the young man was last seen less than 12-hours before his body was found. This incident is a Coroner’s Investigation, Police continue to assist with this matter, there is no indication of foul play and there is no threat to Public Safety. The scene has been released by Police.

Our condolences go out to the family and friends of the young man.