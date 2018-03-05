RAYMOND GORDON SCHUT

Raymond, a resident of Mindemoya, Manitoulin died peacefully at Mindemoya Health Centre on Sunday, February 25th, 2018 at the age of 89. Beloved husband of Arlene (predeceased). Loved father of Randy (Betty), Sandra (Reg) and Mike (Maggie). Proud grandfather of Forrest, Darren, Tommy Ray, Tanya, Chad, Chris (Shelly), Rhonda, Jennifer, Craig (Lisa) and Jody. Cherished great-grandfather of many. Ray loved to play the banjo, listen to music, hunt, fish, trap, garden and travel. He loved to watch and root for his favorite baseball team, The Detroit Tigers. Memorial Service to be held at the Mindemoya Missionary Church, Saturday, April 28, 2018 at 11 am with a light lunch to follow. Donations to The Gideons would be greatly appreciated. Island Funeral Home can only accept cheques for all charitable donations. Record your thoughts, memories and photos at www.islandfuneralhome.ca