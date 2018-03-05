MORIS ROY LEACH May 11, 1927 – February 27, 2018

Moris, a resident of Little Current died peacefully at Manitoulin Health Centre, on Tuesday, February 27th, 2018 at the age of 90. Born to Ruby (Wilkin) and Harry Leach of Sheguiandah, on May 11th, 1927. Beloved husband of Carol Leach. Dear brother of Leona ( Ross). Predeceased by siblings Lloyd, Eva, Eunice (Eddie) Legere and Clarence (Enna). Will always be remembered by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A kind, wonderful, loving husband who loved music (good stuff), fishing and genealogy. He will be missed at the various clubs he and Carol attended. He enjoyed the freedom of retirement. He will be missed. Funeral Services will be at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, 10 Robinson Street, Little Current, Saturday, March 3rd, 2018 at 2 pm with visitation 1 hour prior. Reverend Glen Miller (Anglican) officiating. Burial will be at Mountainview Cemetery in the spring. Donations to Holy Trinity Anglican Church or Heart and Stroke would be greatly appreciated. Island Funeral Home can only accept cheques for all charitable donations. Record your thoughts, memories and photos at www.islandfuneralhome.ca. Carol wishes to thank all her good friends and neighbors who have stood beside her through this difficult time.