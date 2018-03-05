Food recall warning: Tarini Brothers Meat and Fish Market

food recall warning based on recent inspection activities. The CFIA is ensuring that these products are removed from the marketplace because they may permit the growth of Clostridium botulinum. Certain smoked rainbow trout products sold from Tarini Brothers Meat and Fish Market, 1055 Lorne St., Sudbury, Ontario , are recalled due to the potential presence of dangerous bacteria. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) issued thisfood recall warning based on recent inspection activities. The CFIA is ensuring that these products are removed from the marketplace because they may permit the growth of Clostridium botulinum.

Food contaminated with Clostridium botulinum toxin may not look or smell spoiled, but if it is consumed, it can make you sick.

“Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Do not consume them. Instead, return any recalled product to the point of purchase or throw it away,” said Cynthia Peacock-Rocca, a manager with Public Health Sudbury & Districts.

The following products are recalled:

– Smoked Rainbow Trout

– Cajun Smoked Rainbow Trout

– LP (Lemon Pepper) Smoked Rainbow Trout

– Dill Smoked Rainbow Trout

Recalled products include those with “packaged on dates” up to and including February 15, 2018. Packages are of various sizes.

What you should do:

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.